3,446 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 29,812 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ AIA opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $68.46.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

