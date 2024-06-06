43,242 Shares in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costamare by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CMRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Costamare Stock Performance

CMRE stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.35. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $16.46.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 19.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

About Costamare

