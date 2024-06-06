449 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Shares of LMT opened at $465.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

