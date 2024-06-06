48,285 Shares in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,285 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1,671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 809,238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 128,124 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,916,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $109.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

