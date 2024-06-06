5,132 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $90,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,182,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Roku by 34.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 241,255 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku Trading Up 0.6 %

Roku stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,306 shares of company stock valued at $908,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

