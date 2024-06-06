6,401 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Crocs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Crocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $148.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day moving average is $118.41.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CROX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

