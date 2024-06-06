7,082 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NetEase by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

