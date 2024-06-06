797 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $195,406,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

AXON opened at $282.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.71 and a 200-day moving average of $277.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

