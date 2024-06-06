ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI Worldwide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.