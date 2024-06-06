Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLF. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Acushnet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Stock Up 1.4 %

GOLF stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOLF

About Acushnet

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.