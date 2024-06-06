ADF Group (DRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect ADF Group to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.06. ADF Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of C$88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.10 million.

ADF Group Price Performance

Shares of DRX stock opened at C$17.12 on Thursday. ADF Group has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$313.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.89.

ADF Group Dividend Announcement

About ADF Group

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.74%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

