Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 3,285 Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KTB opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

