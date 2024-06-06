Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

NYSE:MUE opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

