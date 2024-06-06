Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVV. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 104.0% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Mizuho started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

