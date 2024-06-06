Advisory Services Network LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 125,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 21.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

