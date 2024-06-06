Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $21.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.