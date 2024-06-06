Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $21.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
