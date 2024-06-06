Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.