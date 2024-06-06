Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,356,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

