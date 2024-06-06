Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000.
First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance
First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85.
First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile
The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
