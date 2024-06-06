Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.