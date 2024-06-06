Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Trading Up 1.3 %

YALA stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.19. Yalla Group Limited has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

