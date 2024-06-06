Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yalla Group Trading Up 1.3 %
YALA stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.19. Yalla Group Limited has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report).
