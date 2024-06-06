Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 103.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in St. Joe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
St. Joe Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.28. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.93.
St. Joe Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.
Insider Transactions at St. Joe
In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $88,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,227,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,059,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $3,320,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,705,774.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $88,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,227,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,059,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,600 shares of company stock worth $9,559,650. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
St. Joe Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
