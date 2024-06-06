Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 6,975 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IYM stock opened at $143.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $660.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.76 and its 200 day moving average is $138.99. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $149.79.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

