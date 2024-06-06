Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 213,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

