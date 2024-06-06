AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AER shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of AER opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

