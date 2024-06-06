Affimed (AFMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the quarter.

Affimed Stock Down 1.2 %

AFMD stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

