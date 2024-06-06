Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

