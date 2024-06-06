AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Buys 16,400 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$134,480.00.
AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 50,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00.
AGF Management Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of TSE AGF.B opened at C$8.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73. AGF Management Limited has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$544.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
