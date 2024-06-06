Alexander J. Bruni Sells 10,568 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE OMI opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

