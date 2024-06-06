Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of ALX opened at $211.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.50. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $237.18.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

