Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 829 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $775,253.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,695.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $775,253.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,695.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,116.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,380 shares of company stock worth $2,445,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

