Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
CHKP opened at $153.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.38 and a 12-month high of $168.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
