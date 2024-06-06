Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 82,000 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 1,490.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after purchasing an additional 878,933 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 824,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 643,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,898,000 after purchasing an additional 599,728 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 474,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $46.80 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

