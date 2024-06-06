Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,600 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

