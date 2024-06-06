Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,418,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,327,000 after acquiring an additional 227,633 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dropbox by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,228,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after buying an additional 869,043 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,391.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,721 shares of company stock worth $4,667,275 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

