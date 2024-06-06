Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,011 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after buying an additional 477,731 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 54.3% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,720,000 after buying an additional 4,634,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $511,215,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

