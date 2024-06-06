Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.64 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average is $109.12. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

