Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.65 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

BR opened at $197.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.47 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

