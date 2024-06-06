Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.93 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of Century Communities worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Century Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,460,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,423,000 after purchasing an additional 180,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush raised Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.