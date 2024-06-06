Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of American States Water worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American States Water by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 590,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,984,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $543,805.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

