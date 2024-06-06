Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 147,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 119,060 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,878.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 153,130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,677,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WH opened at $69.37 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,383,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

