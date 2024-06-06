Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Teresa A. Harris Sells 620 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $53,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,749.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $89.18 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $93.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.89, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,208 shares of the software’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the software’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,538 shares of the software’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

