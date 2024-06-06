Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,690,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $560,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

