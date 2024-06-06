Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

