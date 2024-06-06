Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

