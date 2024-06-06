American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.67

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and traded as low as $31.32. American Business Bank shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.
American Business Bank Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $285.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.
American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter.
About American Business Bank
American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Business Bank
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.