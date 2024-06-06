American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.67

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and traded as low as $31.32. American Business Bank shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $285.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.