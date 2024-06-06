Anthony Scavuzzo Acquires 7,001 Shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 7,001 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,324.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of ($0.60) million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 1.70% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

