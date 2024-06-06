Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth $395,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth $213,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 112.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,318,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.32.

Aramark Stock Down 0.3 %

ARMK opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

