Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $685.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.63.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 572.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth $111,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 436,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

