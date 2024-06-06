Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider David P. Rosenbaum Sells 17,872 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $125,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.79.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
