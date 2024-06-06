ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 122.89 and last traded at 124.37. 2,601,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,293,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at 127.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 93.48.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 114.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of 100.07.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $12,486,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

